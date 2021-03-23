The state Senate swiftly overrode Gov. Hutchinson’s veto of the legislation requiring refunds of under $40,000 assessed on businesses for violation of health guidelines issued by executive order. UPDATE: Later in the afternoon, the House refused to go along so the veto stands.

The legislative website broke down on me so I missed the final tally, but only 18 votes were required and it had reached that number when my signal shut down. UPDATE: The vote was 19-13, with two not voting and one on leave.

The issue now moves to the House.

Both the House and Senate went in recess as problems with the legislative website continued. The House signal continued and Speaker Matthew Shepherd said some committees would meet in the interim, with plans to resume the House action at 3:15 p.m.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, who’s sued unsuccessfully over the governor’s exercise of power, was the only speaker for the override. He said he disagreed that the House and Senate had been treated as “co-equals with the governor.”

The governor reiterated at his news briefing (not having been informed of veto override) that this was a separation of powers issues, with the legislature voting to overturn a lawful application of rules.

Here’s his veto message.

UPDATE: When the Senate reconvened, members learned that the computer server in the Capitol had overheated. The system properly switched to a backup computer, which also overheated. The system is being restored and all information is expected to be preserved, but the problem prompted cancellation of further Senate action, including in committee, until after the spring break recess. The Senate and House, which continued to meet today, will fully resume Monday.

UPDATE II: And in continuing to meet, the House reached a decision on the override of Hutchinson’s veto. Rep. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) led the charge. “Stand up for the business owners across our state,” he said.

No one else spoke for or against and the override, though the bill was approved with 67 votes, failed, 39-40, with nine voting present and 12 not voting. The roll call should eventually appear at this link.