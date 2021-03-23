Advocates for legislation to end Arkansas’s status as the only state without a law guaranteeing reasonable conditions of rental housing say a test of Senate sentiment is on the agenda today.
The landlord lobby, seeing some growing support for basic health requirements for housing and some modification in punitive eviction laws, has come up with legislation to defeat the better bills by seeming to do something, but not much.
I outlined the House version of the landlords’ effort earlier through analysis by Lynn Foster, a retired law professor long toiling for the cause of a better landlord-tenant law in Arkansas.
She offers a similar review of SB 594, on the agenda in a Senate committee this afternoon. Foster said there may be some changes before then. But for now, here is a four-page comparison of the bill compared with the one backed by Arkansans for Stronger Communities that has cleared a House committee.
Foster’s summary:
This bill basically requires landlords to supply utilities and not much else, and does not require any repairs. So it will lead to situations where the tenant will be stuck with no repairs and will basically have to decide how long she can stand it before leaving.
This bill will gut the common law doctrine of constructive eviction, one of the few doctrines that tenants can use right now, because it says the “sole remedy” is to terminate the lease, with nothing more. A landlord could turn off utilities or render premises uninhabitable in some other way and force the tenant out.
18-17-501(a) seems to be saying that a landlord doesn’t even have to provide heat or electricity or water at the outset of a lease if there’s a pandemic, tornado, etc., and that a tenant wouldn’t be entitled to the remedy in those cases. Conceivably a house could burn down after being struck by lightning (an act of God or force majeure). 501(a) says the landlord is not required to provide anything in that case. Would the tenant still have to pay rent, because the landlord was off the hook and the tenant was entitled to no remedy? This actually happened recently. The landlord wanted the
tenant to pay the rent through the lease term.
Even if a tenant qualifies for a repair, they’ll have to pay for a month of rent for a house without water, electricity, or whatever, and then after moving out wait 60 days for a security deposit, which some problem landlords routinely withhold.