Advocates for legislation to end Arkansas’s status as the only state without a law guaranteeing reasonable conditions of rental housing say a test of Senate sentiment is on the agenda today.

The landlord lobby, seeing some growing support for basic health requirements for housing and some modification in punitive eviction laws, has come up with legislation to defeat the better bills by seeming to do something, but not much.

Advertisement

I outlined the House version of the landlords’ effort earlier through analysis by Lynn Foster, a retired law professor long toiling for the cause of a better landlord-tenant law in Arkansas.

She offers a similar review of SB 594, on the agenda in a Senate committee this afternoon. Foster said there may be some changes before then. But for now, here is a four-page comparison of the bill compared with the one backed by Arkansans for Stronger Communities that has cleared a House committee.

Advertisement

Foster’s summary: