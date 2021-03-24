Thanks to the Magnolia Reporter for calling my attention to another challenger of incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Boozman. He appears to be another Republican who believes Boozman isn’t conservative enough.

Jan Morgan, the Hot Springs gun enthusiast, announced earlier. Add to the list Heath Loftis, a Missionary Baptist preacher in Stuttgart, whose MAGA-themed website photo signals his political inclination.

Advertisement

His list of policy positions on the website reinforce his conservative leanings, but I particularly liked this one:

Second Amendment: Tanks? Why not? The right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right to keep an overbearing government in check.

More flavor comes from his Facebook rip of Dan Whitfield, who’s announced as a Democratic candidate.