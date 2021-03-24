The Health Department reports 231 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 13 more deaths.
Active cases fell by 135, to 2,128.
Vaccinations topped 1 million, at 1,001,419. That’s up 22,635 in the last 24 hours, but not putting much of a dent in the supply on hand, as the chart shows.
Hospitalizations dropped by 1, to 172, with 74 COVID patients in ICU and 43 on ventilators.
Here are the daily summaries, with the governor’s cheerleading:
“We continue to see some of the lowest numbers we’ve seen since the early days of this pandemic. This trend can continue if we all do our part. If it’s your turn, get vaccinated today for a healthier community.”