The Health Department reports 231 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 13 more deaths.

Active cases fell by 135, to 2,128.

Vaccinations topped 1 million, at 1,001,419. That’s up 22,635 in the last 24 hours, but not putting much of a dent in the supply on hand, as the chart shows.

Hospitalizations dropped by 1, to 172, with 74 COVID patients in ICU and 43 on ventilators.

Here are the daily summaries, with the governor's cheerleading:



