Court filings in recent days show more legal headaches for former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, the governor’s nephew, who has pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a health services agency to help it get favorable state treatment.

Hutchinson was indicted on Aug. 31, 2018, and resigned his Senate seat the same day. He surrendered his license to practice law in 2019. He’s kept a low profile since.

His former wife, Stephanie, reopened their 2011 divorce case last week, asking that Hutchinson be held in contempt for failure to meet the terms of his child support agreement.

Since Sept. 1, 2018, the day after his indictment, the filing says he has paid $13,856 in child support, which is about $311,000 short of what he should have paid ($10,500 monthly was the agreed amount.) The filing also says he has failed to provide health coverage for his three children; failed to maintain a life insurance policy; failed to provide college expense payments; and failed to pay promised summer camp and mission trip expenses.

The filing seeks a hearing on whether Hutchinson should be held in contempt and an order that he correct shortcomings in the support agreement. It offers no information about his ability to pay, but says he should be ordered to pay half of any pension, retirement or deferred compensation money he accumulated during the couple’s marriage.

Court records indicate Hutchinson has been served with a summons to appear before Judge Alice Gray, but he has not responded to the filing. His attorney when the support agreement was reached, his former law partner Nate Steel, has notified the court he no longer represents Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who remarried in 2017 and lives in West Little Rock, has not been sentenced. Sentencing is pending potential participation by him in the May trial of Tom and Bontiea Goss, who once led Preferred Family Healthcare, the multistate provider of services reimbursed by millions in state and federal money. That business was the source of bribes, kickbacks and illegal campaign contributions in a scheme that ensnared four other state legislators and multiple employees of PFH and subsidiaries. Hutchinson also has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes as a legislator from an orthodontist. Sentencing in that case is also pending.