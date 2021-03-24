I don’t think I’m alone in holding warm feelings about the U.S. Postal Service for its universal service to citizens in the most remote outposts and, until recent times, its reliability.

So I hope that others are not happy about the wreckage of USPS by Louis DeJoy, made postmaster general during the reign of the sociopath. Yesterday, he announced a plan to reduce service with longer delivery time and shorter postoffice hours and to raise prices.

Could it get worse?

Everyone has a postal horror story.

My latest: My wife stuffed a couple of hand-made dresses into a postal envelope on Feb. 24 to send to her toddler twin nieces in London. Tracking says it went first to Chicago. Then it went to Tokyo. Today, a month later, it is in Australia. That’s a lot of traveling for $26, with half a globe to go.

Also, since the retirement of a treasured veteran postman, service on our street has been spotty, with no delivery at all some days. A neighbor ran down someone who quoted a new postman as saying he couldn’t deliver on our street because the mailboxes were “on the wrong side.” Say what? Maybe he was in a van, and not the traditional right-hand drive delivery vehicle. Who knows?

DeJoy’s plan is drawing resistance from congressional Democrats. Mailing a letter shouldn’t be a crapshoot, one suggested. They also know of his proven potential to bollix up mail voting by slow delivery.

This was a hopeful element in the Washington Post report: