I don’t think I’m alone in holding warm feelings about the U.S. Postal Service for its universal service to citizens in the most remote outposts and, until recent times, its reliability.
So I hope that others are not happy about the wreckage of USPS by Louis DeJoy, made postmaster general during the reign of the sociopath. Yesterday, he announced a plan to reduce service with longer delivery time and shorter postoffice hours and to raise prices.
Could it get worse?
Everyone has a postal horror story.
My latest: My wife stuffed a couple of hand-made dresses into a postal envelope on Feb. 24 to send to her toddler twin nieces in London. Tracking says it went first to Chicago. Then it went to Tokyo. Today, a month later, it is in Australia. That’s a lot of traveling for $26, with half a globe to go.
Also, since the retirement of a treasured veteran postman, service on our street has been spotty, with no delivery at all some days. A neighbor ran down someone who quoted a new postman as saying he couldn’t deliver on our street because the mailboxes were “on the wrong side.” Say what? Maybe he was in a van, and not the traditional right-hand drive delivery vehicle. Who knows?
DeJoy’s plan is drawing resistance from congressional Democrats. Mailing a letter shouldn’t be a crapshoot, one suggested. They also know of his proven potential to bollix up mail voting by slow delivery.
This was a hopeful element in the Washington Post report:
DeJoy rolled out his plan as Democrats have renewed calls for his ouster and the removal of the agency’s governing board, which backs him and the proposals. More than 50 House Democrats last week asked Biden to fire the board’s six sitting members for cause — citing “gross mismanagement,” “self-inflicted” nationwide mail delays and “rampant conflicts of interest” — and to allow a new slate of nominees to consider DeJoy’s fitness for office.
Biden already has nominated two Democrats and a voting rights advocate to fill three of four vacancies (Bloom, the board chairman and a Democrat, is serving in a one-year holdover term) on the board. If confirmed by the Senate, Democrats and Biden appointees would hold a 5-to-4 majority with the votes to remove DeJoy, if desired.