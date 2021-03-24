Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined 12 other Republican states in suing to overturn President Biden’s executive order pausing federal leasing for oil and gas production, both on federal land and offshore.
Biden issued the order in January as part of multiple efforts addressing climate change.
Leases in the Gulf and Alaska are high priorities in the legal action, thus explaining Louisiana’s lead position in the legal action. Arkansas? Well, if Biden does it Rutledge is going to sue over it.
Before long, Rutledge will be on some media outlet saying it’s about the gas prices that Joe Biden has caused to rise.
Yes, gas prices have been trending up, though not as high as they reached during the sociopath’s presidency.
No, Joe Biden is not to blame.
Politifact explains. Not that facts matter.
UPDATE: Rutledge is already lying about it on social media.
With Joe Biden, we’ve seen rising fuel costs, out of control hypocrisy, & Arkansans lose their jobs. I won’t stand by & let this happen- I sued @POTUS over his green house gas emissions executive order. As Governor, I will continue being a leader of action & record over rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/aPJtjbM35h
— Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) March 24, 2021