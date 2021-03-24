Is that a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel? Maybe so.

KTHV reports that UAMS has closed its dedicated COVID-19 unit, hopeful that the sharp drop in hospitalizations (only 173 statewide on Tuesday) is a positive signal, enough to return those dedicated to the COVID unit to return to normal duties.

KTHV quotes chief nursing officer Trenda Ray:

“You really do feel like there’s a ray of hope, but at the same time, for us, we’re guarded. We’re watching, we’re waiting for something different to happen,” she said.

While the staff will continue to plan for those “what if” moments, Ray said changes are being made now. “We have, as of this week, closed our dedicated COVID unit, so we no longer have a dedicated COVID unit,” she said.

According to Ray, this means all of the nurses, physicians, and patients they displaced are now moving back to where they were pre-pandemic.