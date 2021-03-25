Amid the legislature’s resistance to hate crime legislation comes a report of an assault linked to a man’s Asian appearance

KNWA reports on misdemeanor battery and public intoxication charges filed against Bentonville Fire Capt. Benjamin Snodgrass for an assault March 13 on an “Asian man” outside the Oaklawn casino in Hot Springs.

KNWA reported:

According to a probable cause report, the victim was walking outside of the Oaklawn Casino in Hot Springs when Snodgrass approached him. According to the victim, Snodgrass asked if he knew he was in America and began to push him. After the fight, the victim contacted the Hot Springs Police Department. Officers attempted to talk with Snodgrass, however, he wasn’t speaking in clear sentences. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found with a red mark below his left eye, a scratch on his right knee and his shirt ripped. Snodgrass was heard multiple times saying, “I don’t know guys, I’m hammered.” Police asked what happened between the two males and Snodgrass admitted he confronted the victim about not being American, but stated nothing happened.

Snodgrass, a 12-year fire veteran, has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, Liem Nguyen. KNWA said he has been placed on administrative leave by the city of Bentonville.

The incident also comes as attention is increasing to violence against Asians, inspired by anti-Asian rhetoric from politicis such as the previous president and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. Joshua Ang Price of Little Rock, leader of an Asian-American/Pacific Islander interest group in Arkansas, spoke out yesterday.