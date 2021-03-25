The caseload continues to increase (by a higher count than yesterday) and our vaccine usage could do a lot better.

The latest New York Times ranking shows Arkansas 50th, ahead of only Alabama, in the percentage of vaccine doses distributed — 67 percent of those received.

Advertisement

President Biden today announced a revised goal of 200 million shots in his first 100 days, having easily met his initial target of 100 million. Some of this hopefulness is based on the increased production of vaccine.

So, again, for Governor Hutchinson: Let’s open up eligibility.

Advertisement

Georgia, which is one spot ahead of Arkansas in lagging distribution, opened vaccine eligibility today to all people 16 and older.

What are you waiting for, Governor Hutchinson?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the early numbers:

New cases in the last 24 hours: Up 334, compared with a rise yesterday of 231.

Deaths: 11 more, for a total of 5,571 to date.

Active cases: Down 33, to 2,095.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations: 181, up nine from yesterday.

Vaccinations: A relatively good day, with 29,228 shots administered more than yesterday, but you can still see a surplus of doses in the range of a half-million doses, according to the daily update.

Here’s the governor’s daily summary: