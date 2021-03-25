Same song, umpteenth verse, inspired by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s mention this morning that the state’s COVID-19 vaccination allotment is going to grow by a whopping 32 percent next week, to 95,000 doses.

According to yesterday’s report, the state was sitting on some 450,000 doses of vaccine (after subtracting 320,000 set aside for second shots). On a good day, the state is giving out 22,000 or so doses. The incoming supply alone will come close to meeting demand unless something dramatic happens.

Appointments for shots are going begging. Resistance to taking the shot is high in Trumplandia.

Meanwhile, some want shots desperately and can’t get them.

It’s time to open eligibility. Maybe to all comers, but certainly far more than now eligible. Governor Hutchinson has hinted at an announcement next week.

Open the floodgates, governor. Call out the Guard. Start jabbing. Who knows? A mass turnout might produce a change of heart among the vaccine resistance. We can hope.

UPDATE: Another reason to open it up. Biden’s Health ad Human Services Department has announced 12 community health centers in Arkansas will share $47 million in COVID relief funding for vaccination and other services to vulnerable people.

Open it up, governor.