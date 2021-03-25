A potential victory for state-aided school segregation came yesterday from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

As the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported, a three-judge panel agreed to rehear its 2-1 decision modifying past desegregation orders in four South Arkansas school districts so they could be exempt from the state’s school transfer law. The districts are Hope, Camden Fairview, Lafayette County and Junction City.

Reading between the lines, it appears a request for a rehearing from the Justice Department, often a driving force historically behind school desegregation, was key to the panel’s decision to reconsider the case.

The Justice Department’s specific objection was to the modification for Junction City. That is the only one of the four school district cases in which it is a party.

Judge Susan Hickey of El Dorado has ruled that the old desegregation orders in all cases were meant to prohibit transfers for racial reasons and should be modified to exempt them from subsequent state law changes that allowed school district transfers regardless of segregation impact. The four districts argued that the transfer law encourages white flight.

The Justice Department said Junction City had not demonstrated the state law impeded its ability to comply with a 1970 desegregation order, which pertained to dual schools, homeroom and activity assignments and transportation routes.

Junction City is majority white and has had far fewer transfer requests under the law than the other three districts. Recently all the transfer requests came from Junction City students in private schools.

But the panel set aside the ruling as to all four districts, which gives the previous majority another chance to reconsider whether Hickey overstepped her authority in modifying the other three orders as well.

For the record: the boss lawyer for the Justice Department in this case is Pamela Karlan, brought to Justice by Joe Biden as principal deputy in the Civil Rights Division. She’s been described as “a full-throated, unapologetic liberal torchbearer” and was quoted in Politico in 2009 as saying, “It’s no secret at all that I’m counted among the LGBT crowd”.[20] She has described herself as an example of a “snarky, bisexual, Jewish women.”

Surely to goodness Pamela Karlan won’t throw in entirely with the “freedom of choice” politicians such as Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Governor Hutchinson and the Republican legislature who have returned Arkansas de facto to the days of Orval Faubus, save in a handful of school districts such as these.