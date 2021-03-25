Bill Clinton was president in 1996 when mass deaths of bald eagles began occurring — first 29 at DeGray Lake and then at other lakes.

Twenty-five years later, the Atlantic reports, scientists are convinced they’ve explained the cause of the deaths of 70 of the endangered birds.

Now, in an extraordinarily exhaustive new study, scientists have pinpointed the cause of death for those bald eagles in Arkansas. No wonder the mystery took 25 years to solve: The birds died because of a specific algae that lives on a specific invasive water plant and makes a novel toxin, but only in the presence of specific pollutants. Everything had to go right—or wrong, really—for the mass deaths to happen. This complex chain of events reflects just how much humans have altered the natural landscape and in how many ways; unraveling it took one scientist the better part of her career. “It’s just an amazing story,” says Gregory Boyer, a biochemist at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, who was not involved with the study.

Coots helped solve the problem. They were dying too. Eagles ate the coots. The coots had been eating an invasive plant that thrived in a nutrient-poor manmade lake. The plants became home to a new type of bacteria. Plants with that bacteria caused brain lesions in lab animals. Then it gets more complicated with the creation of a toxin that was finally identified as the eagle killer. Its growth was encouraged by presence of bromine.

The invasive hydrilla appears to provide a good home for bromine. Grass-eating carp and a Pakistani fly that eats hydrilla were imported to make the lake safe for eagles. It seems to have worked. Don’t mention this sentence in the article to Leslie Rutledge, the queen of coal.

How bromine is getting into the lakes in the first place is another mystery; the study authors suggest that it could be from coal plants that use bromine to remove mercury or, ironically, from herbicides used to kill the invasive hydrilla.

A footnote: This discovery should not be entirely news to Arkansas Times readers. Leslie Newell Peacock, the premier bird beat reporter in Arkansas, explained the foundational discovery back in 2015. You can look it up.

Since then questions have been answered on how the toxin was formed and how it killed the eagles. As Atlantic reported, the cyanobacteria genes likely responsible for synthesizing the toxin were identified and, finally, it got a name: aetokthonotoxin, “poison that kills the eagle.”

And eagle watching remains a major annual event at DeGray.