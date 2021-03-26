The @AAPIDemsofAR is hosting a #StopAsianHate Virtual Town Hall on March 26 at 5:30pm. Join community leaders for this candid discussion on anti-Asian discrimination & how we can work together to combat hate crimes in Arkansas. https://t.co/9J1Hr6wqC3#StopAAPIHate #HateCrimes pic.twitter.com/ja0NZP8BGv — Joshua Ang Price (@JoshuaAngPrice) March 26, 2021

The timing is right for this discussion after news yesterday of the arrest of a Bentonville fire captain in Hot Springs for an assault on a man on account of his Asian appearance.

Yesterday online, a number of people questioned why ethnicity was mentioned in reports about the arrest. Reporting by KATV answers that question.,

If threatening to kill an Asian man & “all their kind of people” isn’t grounds for a hate crime, I don’t know what is. Arkansas desperately needs a #HateCrimes bill. No Arkansan should be assaulted while minding their own business just because of their race. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/bIcPYQN2Fb — Joshua Ang Price (@JoshuaAngPrice) March 26, 2021