40/29 reports that Bentonville Fire Capt. Benjamin Snodgrass, charged with assaulting a man in Hot Springs account of his Asian heritage, has resigned from the fire department. He had been suspended with pay following the March 13 misdemeanor assault and public intoxication charge.

Liem Nguyen told police he was waiting for an Uber outside the Oaklawn casino when Snodgrass accosted him about not being American. He told KARK: “He comes walking back at me, telling me he’s going to kill me and my kind of people and put a hold on me and that’s when I defend myself.”

Bentonville announced Snodgrass’ resignation. He had worked for the city since 2007. From 40/29: