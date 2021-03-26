New COVID-19 cases increased by only 184, compared with a 300-plus increase yesterday.
There were 12 more deaths and and a drop of 34 in active cases, to 2,061.
The number hospitalized today stood at 181, the same as yesterday.
The state reported 26,010 more vaccinations since yesterday, but a surplus of doses still around 500,000. Open up eligibility, governor!
The daily summary:
The governor is upbeat:
“My optimism grows daily as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to decline. More than a million Arkansans — 30 percent of our population — have started the vaccination process or received a full dose.The goal line is in sight, but this is not the time to slack off. We need to increase the percentage. I encourage you to receive a vaccination as soon as you are eligible. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends.”