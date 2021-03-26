New COVID-19 cases increased by only 184, compared with a 300-plus increase yesterday.

There were 12 more deaths and and a drop of 34 in active cases, to 2,061.

The number hospitalized today stood at 181, the same as yesterday.

The state reported 26,010 more vaccinations since yesterday, but a surplus of doses still around 500,000. Open up eligibility, governor!

The daily summary:



The governor is upbeat: