The attorney general’s office announced today that Michael Ashcraft, former treasurer of the Arkansas Court Reporters Association, had been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the group between 2015 and 2018.

He used money court reporters paid as dues for personal purchases and purchases for others.

An audit turned up discrepancies and he was charged after an investigation by the public integrity unit of the attorney general’s office. He was arrested in Bradley County and released on a $15,000 bond.