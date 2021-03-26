Transgender discrimination continues its victorious march through Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson has signed another bill designed to let health care workers and insurance companies refuse services to LGBT people and others with whom they have moral objections.

Advertisement

His statement:

I have signed into law SB289, The Medical Ethics and Diversity Act. I weighed this bill very carefully, and it should be noted that I opposed the bill in the 2017 legislative session. The bill was changed to ensure that the exercise of the right of conscience is limited to ‘conscience-based objections to a particular health care service.’ I support this right of conscience so long as emergency care is exempted and conscience objection cannot be used to deny general health service to any class of people. Most importantly, the federal laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, gender, and national origin continue to apply to the delivery of health care services.”

More mush from the wimp, to quote a famous Boston newspaper headline of yore. The bill is meant to accomplish just what the 2017 bill was designed to accomplish, allow people to deny birth control pills, referrals for abortions and any sort of services required by LGBTQ people. Substituting “services” in the bill just gives people a pretext, a distinction with little difference when it means denial of service or health coverage for things inextricably linked to people’s identities and philosophy.

Advertisement

Emergency care must be provided by federal law, but only to the extent that people must be examined and stabilized. They may be transferred elsewhere.

Conscience is defined in the law as the “religious, moral, or ethical beliefs or principles of a medical practitioner, healthcare institution, or healthcare payer.” And an employer is prohibited from taking any action against any employee for refusing services a patient might need.

Advertisement

A conservative religious group led the charge for this legislation. The bill falls in line with legislation Hutchinson signed in another session that allows a religious pretext to be asserted as a defense against discrimination in employment, housing and public services.

The legislature is expected next week to complete passage of legislation denying transition services to transgender people younger than 18. There’s no reason to believe Governor Hutchinson will stand in the way of the legislation, despite enormous medical opposition and negative impact on people served by Arkansas Children’s Hospital and UAMS.

Shame on us all. Again.

Please don’t fall into the trap of thinking the governor is anything but a right-wing ideologue, albeit with a more pleasant demeanor than some.

Advertisement

Civil rights groups opposed this bill. So did the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has some concern about the state’s image. Good luck with that after this session.