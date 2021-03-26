Supha Xayprasith-Mays, a Little Rock businesswoman, announced today as a Democratic candidate for governor.

Advertisement

She joins James “Rus” Russell as an announced Democratic candidate. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge have announced as Republicans.

Xayprasith-Mays, 51, distributed a news release today.

Advertisement

She said her campaign will emphasize growth, inclusion, education, health care and empowerment.

“I am running for Governor of the great state of Arkansas because I cannot stand on the sidelines while so many Arkansans, and their families, are struggling,” Xayprasith- Mays said in a release. “I will work, tirelessly, to bring a better tomorrow for Arkansans. And I want to give back to a state that has given me, and my family, so much.”

More details here from her website.

Advertisement

She’s a former Walmart executive and later formed a media marketing consulting company. She’s been active in civic and multi-cultural activities, including as a member of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

She joins two others seeking to be the first woman governor in Arkansas. She’d also be the first of Asian descent in the office. She was born in Laos and came to the U.S. with her widowed mother as a child. In a Democrat-Gazette profile, she described her parents’ roots as Thai, Laotian and Japanese on her mother’s side and English and Indian on her father’s.

Mays married in 2012 to Richard Mays Sr., a former Democratic legislator and once a member of the Arkansas Supreme Court.