The Arkansas unemployment rate in February dropped to 4.5 percent from 4.6 the month before, but that doesn’t mean more people were working.

From the state news release:

Workforce data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released today by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one‐tenth of a percentage point, from 4.6 percent in January to 4.5 percent in February. Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined 12,775, a result of 10,820 fewer employed and 1,955 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate also decreased one‐tenth of a percentage point, down to 6.2 percent in February.

Here is full release:

Press Release- February 2021