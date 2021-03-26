Had the U.S. not squandered its COVID response, hundreds of thousands of deaths could have been avoided, research says https://t.co/InyxJNFpmD pic.twitter.com/ucyLn1JFRn — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2021

The Biden administration underpromised and has now over-delivered on vaccinating Americans, a fact that drew not a single question at yesterday’s White House news conference. Reporters were more interested in the continuing problems (dating back years but newly framed by Fox News to Republicans’ benefit) to handling asylum seekers and other would-be immigrants at the southern border.

Nor was there a discussion of the stunning Reuters report shown here. The summary of the findings of a series of reports released this week:

‘The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it.

Also faulted in the reports: The patchy state-by-state responses to the pandemic. Yes, here in one of the top 10 states for COVID, we know how that goes.