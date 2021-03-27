Governor Hutchinson’s enthusiastic endorsement of the anti-LGBT agenda of the Arkansas legislature is drawing national attention, reminiscent of Orval Faubus’ rise to international prominence for discrimination against Black people in 1957.

Advertisement

Here’s just one example of the last on Hutchinson’s signing of the medical discrimination legislation. It followed a day of huge national coverage of his signing the bill discriminating against transgender girls who might wish to participate in sports. (So far none has in Arkansas.)

Rolling Stone ignores the dishonest spin of the legislation (just as media have ignored Missy Irvin’s dishonest spin of her anti-transgender girl bill as protecting people who haven’t been harmed).

Advertisement

If you are gay or trans in Arkansas, getting medical treatment may become much more difficult. Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law on Friday a bill giving medical providers discretion to refuse treatment to LGBTQ patients and others based on religious, moral, or ethical objections. The law, also known as the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act, states that even when a procedure is medically necessary, a provider can still refuse treatment, except in emergency situations. It is scheduled to go into effect late this summer, even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

The article says Arkansas stands out amid a national wave of Republican-led attacks on sexual minorities.

Members of the LGBTQ community already experience medical discrimination at disturbingly high rates, and the new Arkansas law is basically codifying it. According to a Lambda Legal survey, 56 percent of lesbian, gay or bisexual respondents reported experiencing medical discrimination, as did 70 percent of transgender and gender-nonconforming respondents. “These barriers, in turn, can result in poorer health outcomes and often have serious and even catastrophic consequences,” Lambda Legal wrote. Triathlete Chris Mosier, a transgender man, called the bill “the nation’s most extreme anti-LGBTQ healthcare bill.” In a tweet, Mosier wrote, “It would apply to everything including counseling & therapy, general medicine, PReP, hormones & other affirming care, as well as ambulance, EMT care & insurance coverage.”

Way to go, Asa. Presumably, you’ll be signing the bill coming your way to flatly prohibit medical help for transgender kids under 18. And you’ll be signing another pending anti-transgender athletes bill covering both boys and girls and empowering harassment by the attorney general.

Advertisement

No need to uncap your pen for your hate crime bill unless it exempts LGBT people from protections, as the legislature demands.

UPDATE: And coming to you today, during the Razorback basketball game, an ad from the Human Rights Campaign slamming Hutchinson and other governors for backing legislation punitive to transgender children. A news release says it will air in Little Rock and Fort Smith markets.

Said HRC president Alphonso David:

“Hutchinson’s shameful decision to attack transgender children to score a few political points is absolutely abhorrent, and rooted in nothing but his animus towards LGBTQ people. Despite numerous opportunities, not once were they able to name a single transgender athlete in the state of Arkansas. These bills are in search of a problem that does not exist and the Human Rights Campaign will be here to make sure Governor Hutchinson and any elected officials pushing for these discriminatory laws are held accountable.”