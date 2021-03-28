Fire people died in a fire this morning in the Spanish Willow apartments at 7510 Geyer Springs Road.

The Fire Department responded about 5:10 a.m., a city news release said, and found fire in middle and upper apartments.

During search/rescue efforts, firefighters located five unresponsive occupants of one of the involved apartments. Two adults, Dominique Chantille Rideout, 29 and Evan Howard 28, were pronounced deceased on the scene while three juveniles, Nyla Howard 4, Nehemiah Howard 8, and Nathaniel Howard 9, were transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where they later died. The cause of death is pending the Medical Examiner’s Report.

No cause of the fire has been established yet. Sixteen fire and rescue vehicles and 42 personnel responded to the call.

