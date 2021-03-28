Remember when Sen. Jason Rapert rose in indignation against criticism of the quackery he brought before the legislature about the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus?

One of his hydroxy experts was an anti-masker named Simone Gold, an emergency room doc. Anecdotes are not science Rep./Dr. Deborah Ferguson tartly informed the bumptious bully of Bigelow.

In case you missed it, Gold has continued to make negative news. Here’s one account from late January:

Simone Gold, MD, JD, founder of the notorious pro-hydroxychloroquine, anti-vaccine group America’s Frontline Doctors, was arrested Sunday for participating in storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, according to the Department of Justice. Following Gold’s confirmation that she entered the Capitol building during the riot on Jan. 6, DOJ officials arrested her in California on Sunday. Gold faces charges of entering a restricted building and for violent entry and disorderly conduct.

More on Gold’s checkered record at Snopes.

Maybe if the Justice Department allows she can campaign for Rapert for lieutenant governor next year. She’s been crusading in recent days against the COVID-19 vaccination.

Charges are pending against her for entering the Capitol Jan. 6. The affidavit in support includes a photo of her on a megaphone inside that day.