Arkansas is a laggard — with a huge shot surplus to show for it — in throwing open eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and in popular enthusiasm about getting the shots.

CNN recently put out a timeline for the expected opening of vaccine eligibility to all in the various states. At the time it was assembled two days ago, only two states — New York and Arkansas — had not set a date for open eligibility. The rest are due to be open by May 1 at the latest.

There was a shred of hope for Arkansas in the news account:

In Arkansas, no announcement of plans has been made yet, but Meg Mirivel, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health, told CNN in an email on Friday that “We do anticipate meeting the May 1 benchmark.”

It’s time. Past time, with 800,000 doses in Arkansas fridges.