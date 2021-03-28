By
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 69 more COVID-19 cases have been added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours and five more deaths.

Active cases dropped below 2,000 to 1,945, 87 fewer than the day before.

The number of hospital admissions stood at 171, one more than yesterday.

The number of doses of vaccine given rose by about 8,600.

The daily Asa spin and grin:

“The First Lady & I are among 728K Arkansans who have had a COVID-19 vaccination. I was elated to see today we had fewer than 100 new cases for the second time in March. Please join us in getting a shot so we can push the number to zero.”

 

The line is open.

