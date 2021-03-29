With a hat trick of three anti-transgender bills through the legislature in recent days (on top of existing legalized discrimination in several other laws), Arkansas is on its way to becoming the modern-day version of Alabama in denial of civil rights to an oppressed minority.

Even South Dakota has distanced itself from Arkansas with the failure today of its bill to ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.

It’s kind of a funny turn of events for a state led by one of the farthest-right, Trump-like governors in the U.S., Kristi Noem.

It was a winding road to the death of that bill in South Dakota. A release from the Human Rights Campaign tells the full story well.

