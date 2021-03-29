Governor Hutchinson asked the Legislative Council this morning for a two-month extension of the pandemic public health emergency declaration through May 30.

Advertisement

He ran into opposition to the proposal, which failed. But it was another opportunity for legislative bridling at Hutchinson’s wielding of executive power.

Hutchinson said the two-month extension was largely symbolic. “If the emergency is lifted, many will say a shot is not needed, everything is fine, everything is back to normal.” Most directives are gone already and the mask mandate will end Wednesday, he said.

Advertisement

He said the vaccination program had to continue and he hoped to see 1 million more shots administered in the next 60 days. He said he expected to announce an “opening up” of the program on Tuesday. He wouldn’t say specifically in response to a question that he’d follow other states in opening shots to all 16 and older.

He contended there are lines still for appointments in Northwest Arkansas, while there’s a surplus in some other places. He said he was still reserving vaccine for rural areas in the name of equity and efficiency. But the supply is increasing and “we want to be able to open it up.”

Advertisement

He said there are some practical reasons for extending the emergency. One is a continuation of $23.4 million in federal monthly SNAP (food stamp) payments, which helps families and goes into the state economy.

Another is a question of whether restaurants could still qualify for interim federal tax credits for keeping people employed if the state is not in a state of emergency. In response to another question, a state lawyer said a mask mandate was not required to qualify for the employee retention credit.

He was asked whether ending the mask mandate would also send a bad signal that the problem was over. “That’s not the message we’re trying to send,” he said. “We need to continue to take it seriously.” He acknowledged some are not taking it seriously now. But he repeated his familiar them of striking a “balance” in response to the pandemic.

The e governor asked for an extension of the only four executive orders still in place, all of which will no longer be necessary when the legislature completes action on legislation to authorize the same actions. They cover: Legal telehealth (which allows Medicaid reimbursement); suspension of in-person witnessing and notarization of legal documents; flexibility on staffing rules for hospitals and a release from liability for them while treating COVID-19 patients; general business liability protection, and extension of the state income tax deadline to May 15 to line up with the federal extension.

Advertisement

Among questions:

Hutchinson said the state was powerless to provide relief to landlords who aren’t being paid rent by those granted a federal waiver in housing subsidized by the federal government.

He said the state Health Department had no directives in place limiting business in any fashion, though some guidelines on good practices remain in place. This includes child care businesses, which Rep. Mary Bentley said were complaining about restrictions. They are choosing voluntarily to continue to follow guidelines, such as on outside visitors.

Hutchinson’s declaration says, among others:

The request today was a product of legislation passed this session to provide some additional legislative review when a governor declares an emergency.

Hutchinson noted that pending legislation to replace executive orders will require emergency clause approval to take immediate effect.

Restaurant owner Jim Keet, a former state legislator and chair of the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, testified in favor of extending a mask mandate for restaurants. “We believe it helps protect both our employees and our guests,” said Keet, whose restaurants employ 300 people in the state. He said extending the mask mandate would provide more time for more people to get shots. He said about half of his staff had managed to get shots so far. He said the mandate would be good for business, to reassure people who are now venturing out. He also said he believed a mask mandate would contribute to a cumulative case by restaurants to claim the employee-retention tax credit, though a DFA lawyer said this was not a requirement.

Advertisement

Keet said his restaurants have signs saying masks are required. But it puts employees in a difficult position. “Frankly, it infuriates some people.” Those who think it’s important to wear masks “get equally irritated” at those who don’t.

Keet said his restaurants still hadn’t returned to full capacity, operating at roughly 80 percent of capacity.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang said he was concerned with the continuation of non-mandatory health guidelines (he mentioned suggested distances in gyms) because they might contribute to a case of liability against a business. The continuing guidelines seemed to rankle other legislators, too, based on questions.

When it came time for a vote, Sen. Breanne Davis moved that the governor’s request for an extension be denied. Sen. Bob Ballinger supported the motion. He said the legislature should make the decision. “It’s not good to governed for a year under executive order.”

Sen. Kim Hammer supported letting the “process continue to work.” He said the emergency would be over as soon as legislation is passed to ratify the remaining four executive orders.

Davis objected that schools and daycares are still following guidelines, such as by prohibiting visitors, even if they aren’t mandated. “Life is still drastically different…. We are still being prohibited from living life.”

Sen. Alan Clark said the governor hadn’t moved quickly enough with legislation on the pending executive orders. Rep. John Payton said the governor had held the state “hostage” through executive orders. He said the $23 million in SNAP benefits shouldn’t drive whether a state of emergency should continue. “What’s your price next time?”

Ballinger said leaving the emergency in place gives the governor leeway to issue new executive orders. “It gives him the power, without legislative approval.”

Davis’ motion to deny the request failed on a voice vote, which had the effect of approving the governor’s extension of the emergency.

The Council then moved to the approval of the specific continuing executive orders. Dismang reiterated that a reference to health guidelines in the continuing protection against business liability might have the effect of giving a cause of action. He said that’s why businesses are still adhering to guidelines that aren’t mandatory. House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said he thought the language only helped the businesses and that they still had a presumption of protection under the order except for willful actions or negligence.

Ultimately, the continuation of the four orders was approved on a voice vote.