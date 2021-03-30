Today’s the day Arkansas Republicans begin moving a significant portion of their vote suppression agenda through the legislature.

A special order of business is set after adjournment in the Senate State Agencies committee on:

Bills to limit early voting; to prevent people from coming within 100 feet of a polling place for any reason except to stand in line (no water, in other words); to ease closing of neighborhood polling precincts; to limit inspection of ballots for possible anomalies in handling the likes of mail absentees (a problem in 2020 with many ballots improperly ruled ineligible), and to allow the Republican-controlled state election commission to take over operation of local elections (particular targe: Pulaski County).

Know this: None of this legislation is designed to increase voter participation. You will hear empty talk of election integrity following an election in which no hint of fraud was found.