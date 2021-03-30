In addition to Little Rock, Fayetteville notes its mask mandate ordinance remains in effect.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick has also announced continuation of a mask rule in city buildings.

From Fayetteville:

The City of Fayetteville issued a reminder today that City Ordinance 6323 requiring face coverings in public places of accommodation remains in effect despite the statewide mask mandate being lifted by Governor Hutchinson.

Fayetteville City Council unanimously passed Ordinance 6323 on June 16, 2020. It requires the enforcement of face coverings in places of public accommodation to help restrict the spread of COVID-19. A copy of the complete ordinance is available at https://www.fayetteville-ar. gov/DocumentCenter/View/21288/ Ordinance-6323.

Under the Fayetteville mask ordinance, businesses are required to provide disposable face masks to any member of the public seeking entry to that business, and they are required to deny entry to any member of the public who refuses to wear a face mask.

If an individual does not comply with the denial of entry, businesses may call the business support hotline established in June 2020 for assistance: 479-575-0258. The business support hotline is a non-emergency police dispatch phone line that is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ordinance 6323 provides businesses with access to disposable masks at no cost. Masks are available from Fire Station #1 at 303 W. Center Street in Fayetteville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Section 5 of Ordinance 6323 specifies that an ordinance to repeal Ordinance 6323 shall be placed on the City Council’s meeting agenda immediately after the Governor’s emergency declaration ends. Governor Hutchison announced today that the public health emergency declaration has been extended for an additional 60 days.