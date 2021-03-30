The mask mandate is still on in Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at tonight’s Board of Directors agenda meeting. Governor Hutchinson lifted the statewide mask requirement today, but said cities could keep them in place. Scott issued an executive order requiring masks in public places in June.

The live feed was down at the beginning of the meeting, but Fox 16’s Caitrin Assaf reports that city officials will revisit the issue in 30 days in consultation with health officials.

Meanwhile, Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore said that the district will continue to require masks in schools, and that he will recommend that the LRSD School Board affirm the policy at its April 8 meeting.