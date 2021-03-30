North Little Rock police are investigating three shootings that occurred within a 24-hour span.

Raymond Hudson, 18, was critically wounded about 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of 617 W. 22nd Street. Police said they have two suspects in the shooting. They are seeking Jimmy Washington and Devin Givens, both 18.

A 13-year-old female was found fatally shot about 5:30 p.m. Monday in a house at 1113 Healy Street. No further details available, but it is being termed a homicide.

A person was shot about 6:30 p.m. Monday while driving in the 400 block of McCain Blvd. Multiple shots were fired at the vehicle, police said, and it came to rest at nearby apartments. The condition of the victim, who was hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.