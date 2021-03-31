More talk about potential candidates for attorney general in 2022, when the seat will be open by the term limit on the current officeholder Leslie Rutledge.

Add Little Rock lawyer and former Trial Lawyers Association president Jesse Gibson to the list of those considering the race. He gave it some thought in 2018 as well, but opted out following a first-offense DWI arrest after an accident near his home. The DWI charge was dismissed. He pleaded no contest to careless driving and refusing to submit to an alcohol test.

Republicans Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr. have announced as candidates. Jason Davis, a former Republican election commissioner in Pulaski County, recently changed parties and said he’d be formally announcing soon as a Democratic candidate.