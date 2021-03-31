There you have it, the flattening continues. Said the governor:

Advertisement

“The total number of vaccine doses administered since last week has increased by over 141,000. We also have over 61,000 additional Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. These numbers are encouraging, and with all Arkansans 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine, we hope these numbers will continue to increase.”

The interesting thing now is how big the pent-up demand for shots, now open to all and with plenty of doses on hand. Will Arkansans get shots? Will they continue to wear masks, as health experts advise?