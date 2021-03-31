News from Kevin DeLiban, a lawyer with Legal Aid of Arkansas, on an important win in federal court for the lawsuit against Arkansas over the state’s handling of the ARChoices Medicaid home services program for disabled people.

His summary follows of federal Judge Kristine Baker’s decision not to dismiss the two-year-old suit against the state today. The suit was against the state and state officials acting in their individual capacities.

After several amendments and consolidating the cases of different plaintiffs, we received a decision today from Judge Baker ruling against the state’s motion to dismiss. We prevailed on all grounds, including breaking through the defendants’ claims of qualified immunity. That’s the doctrine that usually prevents government officials, including police officers, from being held individually liable for illegal actions.