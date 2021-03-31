Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs is enjoying a ton of national publicity on celebrity-oriented websites thanks to a visit from Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley.

It’s being touted as a “rare public sighting” of the pro quarterback and actor/producer/activist since their engagement. The cafe posted a photo on its Facebook and Instagram pages. At least one website missed the point that the name is Best Cafe, lowercasing the place the couple visited as the best cafe and bar in Hot Springs. No harm done.

No mention if the couple had also been guests at the adjoining Best Court, a boutique hotel in a 1933 vintage tourist court on Ouachita Avenue. They say Marilyn Monroe and Joe Dimaggio once stayed there.

Care to go where the elite eat? Here’s more info from their Facebook page.