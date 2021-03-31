Governor Hutchinson has named Jeremy Wilson, founder of NewRoad Capital Partners, a private equity firm, to succeed John Goodson on the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees. It’s a 10-year term.

A 1994 graduate of the Walton College of Business at UA, he’s worked in the startup of a number of businesses and his corporate experience includes a stint at Walmart. Hutchinson said Wilson would bring “n entrepreneurial mindset and innovative approach to the Board.” Board for the next decade and beyond.”