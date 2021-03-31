The Little Rock School District Board held a special meeting tonight to consider staffing changes at Hall STEAM Magnet, which the board recently voted to align with nearby Forest Heights STEM Academy. The board was in executive session for about an hour and then returned without explaining the personnel changes. The district later released the following:

Following a unanimous vote during a special board meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the Little Rock School District announced the following staffing changes: Amy Cooper assigned as K-12 Principal, Forest Heights STEM K-8/Hall STEAM Magnet High School Effective July 1, 2021 April Rike assigned as Interim Principal, Hall STEAM Magnet High School Effective April 1, 2021 Dr. Mark Roberts appointed as ESSER Monitoring and Report Director Effective April 1, 2021 Cooper will succeed Dr. Roberts who will assume his new role immediately. Roberts will be responsible for the oversight and monitoring of LRSD’s use of allocated Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) funding. Under the ESSER Fund, local districts will receive additional financial support to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Roberts will also help provide technical assistance, training, guidance and support to schools for meeting federal monitoring/reporting requirements. Current Hall Assistant Principal April Rike will serve as interim principal during the transition in school leadership. A veteran educator with more than two decades of experience at the elementary and secondary levels, Rike began her career with LRSD in 1999 as a career and technical educator. Cooper began her teaching career with LRSD in 2005 and has worked in a variety of roles, serving as teacher, counselor, specialist, assistant principal, and most recently, principal at Forest Heights STEM Academy – since 2017. She brings a wealth of educational experience to her new position, which will help make a seamless transition for students currently attending Forest Heights who may wish to continue their high school education at Hall.

Props to Jim Ross, UA Little Rock professor, former school board member and longtime LRSD advocate, who had all these details yesterday on his Our Community, Our Schools Facebook page. Here’s what he wrote yesterday:

