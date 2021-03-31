The Senate today passed Sen. Trent Garner’s SB 590 to declare an end to the already ended state masked mandate but to attempt to codify that the governor couldn’t declare another.

He said the governor had usurped legislative authority with a poorly written executive order. He said mask mandates should be a legislative decision.

Sen. Clarke Tucker noted that the bill, as written, would seem to prohibit all mandates, public and private. Garner said he didn’t think the language, which applies to “mandates” without qualification, wouldn’t be interpreted that way. This in a state where the Supreme Court is VERY picky about following precise language of statutes. I’ll take Tucker’s lawyering over Garner’s on this point.

Garner said, if need be, he’d work on a clarifying amendment in the House.

His bill got 20 votes, but it needed 24 to also have adoption of the emergency clause.