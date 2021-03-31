A couple of rallies are reported today at the Capitol on behalf of minority groups that suffer discrimination, both in the public at large and from the legislature.

The Urban League of the State of Arkansas (ULSA) will join others at 11:30 a.m. today to announce the formation of United Against Hate, in support of hate crimes legislation.

Its partners are Arkansas United, Asain-American Pacific Islanders Caucus, Human Rights Campaign of Arkansas (HRC Arkansas), Second Baptist Church (Political Action Ministry), Arkansas Black Mayors Association, Little Rock Branch of the NAACP, and the Stonewall Caucus.

“The recent hate-based attack in Hot Springs, Arkansas by a Bentonville fire captain is a wake-up call that the time to bring hate crimes legislation to Arkansas is now. Arkansas needs enhanced hate crime legislation that protects all Arkansans, not some,” said ULSA President, Scott Hamilton. He referred to an assault of a man of Asian heritage.

The group wants the passage of a hate crime law; better training of law officers; improved data collection on hate crimes, and more community awareness.

Sigh. They are running against the wind.

Proposed hate crime legislation is foundering primarily — though not only — because of the legislature’s determination to not only refuse protection to people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, but to protect those who would punish such people.

I’ve got a message, no further details at this point, about a 5 p.m. gathering at the Capitol in support of health care for transgender minors. A bill to make this illegal in Arkansas is on the governor’s desk. He’s indicated no feelings pro or con on the measure, but he’s already signed two anti-trans bills this session on top of other punitive measures in past sessions. It would put out of business an important service at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and limit doctors, counselors and others at many institutions, including UAMS.

It is a wonder how a group so small, so beset with problems and so powerless has become the poster child for a national Republican culture war. The powerlessness certainly is an appeal to Arkansas’s cruel legislative bullies.