A Missouri man was shot and wounded by a Mountain Home police officer after he reportedly fired at a bondsman seeking to take him into custody on Missouri charges.

The State Police, which is reviewing the shooting, issued this news release:

A man wanted by Missouri law enforcement officers was shot and wounded by a Mountain Home police officer late yesterday (Tuesday, March 30th) after the suspect is said to have pointed a gun and fired at a bail bondsman. The incident occurred outside two Mountain Home businesses in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 62.

Kevin Lee Donovan, 41, of Adrian, Missouri remains hospitalized in Springfield, Missouri and is reported to be in critical condition. Neither the Mountain Home police officer nor the bail bondsman were injured.

Mountain Home police authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

Donovan was wanted in Missouri on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon. A bail bondsman had located Donovan in Mountain Home and called local police to assist him in taking Donovan into custody.

When the bondsman and police officer confronted Donovan about 7:30 PM outside a convenience store, Donovan brandished a gun and began to back away. As the standoff moved off the store parking lot, Donovan raised the gun and fired at the bondsman. The Mountain Home officer then fired, wounding Donovan.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will continue their work today questioning witnesses and submitting evidence to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.