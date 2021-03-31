The transgender dogpile continued this morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, this time with headline-grabbing legislation from Sen. Missy Irvin on behalf of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

It would create a separate cause of action that the attorney general could enforce, on top of one already created by earlier Irvin legislation, against schools that allow transgender girls to compete in athletics designated only for girls. This would include intramural sports. Schools could lose state funding as a penalty. The bill also applies to private schools that compete against state institutions.

No opposition was expressed. At this committee, there’s no point.

The bill covers colleges. Sen. Jim Hendren asked what a state university was to do if an NCAA rule demanded something different. Follow state law was essentially the answer from a representative of Rutledge’s office. He also asked why another cause of action was needed. Because the issue is REALLY important to Rutledge, the spokesman said. She played sports in high school, he said.

Irvin at least didn’t mention genital mutilation in Africa today. Nor did she identify a single case in Arkansas that prompted her obsession with transgender girls.

Colleges apparently have decided to stand down (maybe hoping somebody else will sue over this unconstitutional assault on an already oppressed — and tiny — minority. Irvin mentioned that, in response to a question from Arkansas State, the bill had been amended to be sure a violation was willful in the event, say, the school hadn’t performed sufficient genital inspection on all participants in an intramural softball game and a transgender girl slipped into the contest.