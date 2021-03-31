What Democratic Rep. Fred Love of Little Rock termed another piece of the Republican Party’s voter suppression puzzle zipped out of committee this morning.

HB 1803 by Rep. Mark Lowery enhances the power of the Republican-controlled state Election Commission to investigate complaints about local elections. It also gives the county election commission, all Republican-controlled, power over election budgeting process. But it county government’s responsibility to pay the bill and it is supposed, by the state Constitution, to employ local control that would seem to be in jeopardy through this legislation.

It is another blow, first, at Pulaski County, where the newest members of the Republican-controlled commission have been unhappy with the staff employed by Democratic County Judge Barry Hyde. They have made dark and unsupported allegations of election irregularities and Lowery and other Republicans again said they were sure fraud was occurring, but prosecutors just weren’t pursuing. Love said every election had problems, but there’d been no showing of fraud in 2020.

The only specific cited was Lowery’s mention of former state Rep. Hudson Hallum attempting to commit election fraud. Problems: 1)This was not strictly speaking a fraud in election conduct. It was a case of Hallum giving people chicken dinners and vodka for their votes on absentee ballots. 2) It was investigated in 2012 and Hallum was prosecuted and tossed out of office. Former Rep. Doug House, who’s leading the multi-faceted vote suppression operation of the Republican Party, acknowledged federal prosecutions occur, such as Hallum. But he said it would be better if it was handled at the state level. By his party, of course.

Lowery referred to “what occurred in the last election.” He cited no specifics. We do know one of his GOP commissioners assaulted an election worker and that led directly to a mistake in handling some ballots. We know that his commissioners disqualified some legal ballots. We know the state Claims Commission did an exhaustive review of a close election won by a Democrat and concluded there was no ground to overturn that outcome. The tiny Democratic minority can’t be blamed for trying to offer these inconvenient facts against the well-developed Republican narrative.

The committee also approved Lowery’s legislation to reduce from 10 to 4 the number of absentee ballot applications that can be picked up without presumption of fraud. This is an effort to limit the practice of people gathering absentee ballots from people who can’t get to the polls. It will reduce votes.