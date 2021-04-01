The COVID-19 report shows that the number of new cases in Arkansas increased by 211 in the last 24 hours to 330,609.
Deaths rose by 10, to 5,636.
Advertisement
Active cases rose by 29, to 1,724.
Hospitalizations rose by 2 to 168.
Advertisement
The vaccination situation?
It rose by about 33,000 in a day, a better performance that perhaps reflects open eligibility. But we still have a long way to go with almost 1 million doses in reserve.
The governor’s daily take:
“Today’s report shows a record increase in vaccine doses administered. With an increase of nearly 33,000 doses administered since yesterday, we continue to work toward the end of this pandemic. Check with your local vaccination locations to do your part.”