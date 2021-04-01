As I predicted earlier today, a group of sponsors has announced mass vaccination clinics in North Little Rock.

Details:

COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on four dates in April, May and June at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive in North Little Rock.

At a news conference today at Simmons Bank Arena, officials announced the dates for the large-scale vaccination effort to be conducted by the cities of North Little Rock and Sherwood, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Simmons Bank Arena, Pulaski County and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

People will receive vaccinations on April 10, May 1, May 22 and on June 12. Everyone present at the clinics must wear a face mask. The clinics are prepared to vaccinate from 1,000 to 2,000 people daily. To make an appointment to receive a vaccination, call (501) 526-2211 or go to VaccineSignup.UAMS.edu/mobileclinic.