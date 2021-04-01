40/29 reports that a group promoting COVID-19 vaccinations in Northwest Arkansas is worried doses will go to waste unless more people turn up for a mass clinic underway at Razorback Stadium.

Yep.

I’ve long believed the problem has not been vaccine supply so much as an aversion to the vaccine, which mirrors the aversion to masks in Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson shouldn’t have waited so long to open vaccinations to all. A bigger rush might have had a bandwagon effect, for one thing. But it also meant denying shots to people who REALLY wanted them. Who of them got sick? Or worse?

Anyway: Get your shots.

PS: Note that Rep. Robin Lundstrum has a bill on a House committee agenda this morning to prohibit a public OR PRIVATE school or university from requiring COVID-19 shots of students. Nor may schools “coerce” employees to get the shots. And those who refuse shots will receive protection in benefit programs.

PPS: A news conference this afternoon suggests to me that a major vaccine push will be announced in North Little Rock. The circumstantial evidence:

A news conference announcing a major public health effort to be conducted

by the cities of North Little Rock and Sherwood as well as Pulaski County

with the support of Simmons Bank Arena, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue

Shield and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

PPPS: More anti-vax news, introduction of a bill to prohibit use of a vaccine ‘passport’ in Arkansas. For now, it only applies to state officials and agencies.