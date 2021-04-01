On the top of the agenda in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee this afternoon is a bill to again try to legalize a tax break for billboard companies.

It is Rep. Jim Dotson’s 1821 to allow billboards to be appraised for property taxes based on the cost of the billboard, not the market value of the property on which it sits.

Background: The legislature passed this bill in 2015 to overcome a ruling from the state Assessment Coordination Division. It amounted to a huge tax break. High-profile billboard locations cost a lot of money. Low-traffic locations are cheap, though the amount of money to build the sign at either location is the same. As Rep. John Walker noted at the time, this thinking would mean property in the Country Club neighborhood and the East End had the same value, with the only tax consideration the cost of the house.

A taxpayers’ lawsuit was filed over the legislation. The Arkansas Constitution requires equal treatment of property. Circuit Judge Mary McGowan ruled last year that the law was unconstitutional. County Assessor Janet Troutman Ward didn’t support enforcing the law, constitution aside, because the bill didn’t receive the three-fourths vote necessary to change assessments from a market value basis.

The billboard lobby didn’t appeal McGowan for fear that the Arkansas Supreme Court would give it statewide application and presuming they’d find another Benton County legislator (Bart Hester sponsored the last try at a time he had interests in billboard property) willing to give billboard companies their tax break back. Though McGowan’s ruling didn’t have statewide application, county assessors statewide are applying it for the time being.