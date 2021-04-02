The decline in COVID-19 cases continues, ADH reported Friday, with 144 new cases, below the 7-day average of 151 cases. pic.twitter.com/mdsFemQZKN
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) April 2, 2021
Today’s numbers continue a positive trend.
Also in deaths.
ADH reports three COVID-19 deaths on Friday, below the 7-day average of eight deaths. pic.twitter.com/T0VWBRFzZW
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) April 2, 2021
Hospitalizations dropped, too, from 168 yesterday to 161 today.
Also about 30,000 more vaccinations.
The governor’s comment with the daily Health Department summary:
“We continue to see declining cases in our COVID-19 numbers. We are not increasing in cases like we see in many other states. Let’s all be mindful over Easter that we must continue to guard against the spread of the virus. Get a vaccine this weekend because this helps everyone. Yesterday, we saw an increase of over 29,000 vaccine doses administered.”