… There’s a company down in his district that is doing business with …. China.

(If you haven’t been watching — and can’t blame you if not — Sen. Trent Garner (Madman-El Dorado) rants regularly about spending state money to develop business with China, when he’s not blaming it for coronavirus, though he thinks so little of the COVID threat that he fights health directives on it.)

The Magnolia Reporter disclosed that Germany-based Lanxess, which operates a plant in El Dorado, will be working with a Chinese firm, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., to sell lithium batteries in Europe.

Lanxess is extracting lithium from good ol’ South Arkansas brine, abundant down in Garner territory.

Rich material to mine here.