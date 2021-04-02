Some good news from Little Rock City Hall:

The City of Little Rock announced Friday that three community centers will reopen with modified operations starting Monday, April 5, while a fourth is set to reopen next month.

Residents will be able to reserve time to use facility amenities such as fitness centers, basketball courts and walking tracks at Dunbar, Southwest and West Central community centers, beginning Monday. To reserve time residents may:

* Call each community center:

* Dunbar – 501-376-1084

* Southwest – 501-918-3975

* West Central – 501-379-1890

* Use the Active Communities online reservation system:

* https://apm. activecommunities.com/lrpr/ Home

Additionally, the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center [already open on a reservation basis] will be opening more time slots to increase capacity. Guests may use the Active Communities portal to make reservations or call 501-664-6976.

Ottenheimer Community Center is set to reopen to the public on May 3. Outdoor programming and activities such as ballfield rentals will also restart Monday.